Interval Partners LP Acquires 4,491 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.33.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.42 and a twelve month high of $446.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

