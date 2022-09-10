Interval Partners LP Boosts Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $173,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,941,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 811,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $21,192,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

CADE opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.