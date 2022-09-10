Interval Partners LP Buys 130,122 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,122 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 8,903.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 108,176 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 502,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 224,536 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Articles

