Interval Partners LP Buys 96,453 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,453 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse makes up 0.9% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 211,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at $738,453.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

