Interval Partners LP Decreases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Interval Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,137,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,621,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.58.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

