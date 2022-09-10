Interval Partners LP Has $51.75 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Interval Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up 2.5% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $51,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $145,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $387.65 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

