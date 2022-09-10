Interval Partners LP Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $129.38 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.