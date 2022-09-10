Interval Partners LP Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

