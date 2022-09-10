Interval Partners LP Invests $4.44 Million in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 101,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 293,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

