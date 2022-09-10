Interval Partners LP Makes New $14.73 Million Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WBS opened at $48.55 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

