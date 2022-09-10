Interval Partners LP Makes New $6.94 Million Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

