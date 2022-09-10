Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 127,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,807 shares of company stock worth $7,088,303. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

