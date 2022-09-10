Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,187,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,119,374.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $21,372,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

