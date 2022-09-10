Interval Partners LP Purchases 20,355 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 31.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

