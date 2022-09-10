Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 31,313 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.