Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 69,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,000. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $308.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

