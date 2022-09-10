Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Featured Articles

