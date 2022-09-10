Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.36% of General Motors worth $1,502,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

