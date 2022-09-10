Invesco Ltd. Sells 265,158 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,490,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 265,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.51% of Verizon Communications worth $1,094,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
