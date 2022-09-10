Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.98% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

