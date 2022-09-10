Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s 6th Largest Position

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.8% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,044,000 after buying an additional 43,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

QQQ stock opened at $307.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.86 and a 200 day moving average of $315.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

