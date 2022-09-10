Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $307.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

