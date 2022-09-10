Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 81,149 shares.The stock last traded at $297.42 and had previously closed at $298.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

