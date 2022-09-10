Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,290 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 3,344 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,903,469 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,850,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 506,659 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 110.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 635,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 823,460 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

