Investors Buy Large Volume of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 61,331 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 91% compared to the average volume of 32,117 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 466,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after buying an additional 214,895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000.

XLU opened at $77.38 on Friday. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

