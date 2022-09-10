Investors Purchase Large Volume of Livent Call Options (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average volume of 6,421 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Get Livent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $18,626,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 35.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after buying an additional 656,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. Livent has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.