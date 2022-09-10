InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

