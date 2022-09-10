IOST Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $246.68 million and $13.22 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00068592 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005540 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076742 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

