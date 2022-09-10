IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $295.75 million and $10.29 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00067950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00076844 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

