Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $23.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,975 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,248,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

