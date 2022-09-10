Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPSEY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.51.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

