IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

IQeon (IQN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $60,224.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements.IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

