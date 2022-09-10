iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

IQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.31.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iQIYI by 15.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in iQIYI by 19.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

