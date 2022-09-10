Iridium (IRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $538,726.95

Iridium (IRD) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Iridium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iridium has traded 466.6% higher against the dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $538,726.95 and $39,294.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00782397 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015140 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019991 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Iridium Coin Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
