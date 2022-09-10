iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.37 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.