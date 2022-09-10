iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910,021 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 3.53% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $122,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.