iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $86.13. 7,070,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 7,204,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.