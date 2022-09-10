iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

