iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Stock Price Up 1.9%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 5,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 29,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.