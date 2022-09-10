iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.