iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $187.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.