iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

