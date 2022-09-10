iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,051,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average is $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

