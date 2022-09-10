iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 10.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $105,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $235.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.00 and its 200-day moving average is $238.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

