iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $58,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,938,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.75.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.