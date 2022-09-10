iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 663,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,002,330 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $17.00.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $26,492,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $22,880,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

