iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 947,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,196,000 after buying an additional 890,502 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.01 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

