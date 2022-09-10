iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.18

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.18 and last traded at $111.19, with a volume of 42945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares TIPS Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.