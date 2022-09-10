iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Lowered by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

