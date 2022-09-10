Isomer Partners LP Acquires 25,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Isomer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 9.4% of Isomer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Isomer Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

